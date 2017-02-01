Bev the raunchy dancer finally pregnant after performing dance in a real bed

Bevv

Controversal dancer Beverly Sibanda claims to be carrying Andy Muridzo’s child having engaged in unprotected sex after her Depo Provera had expired.

Muridzo’s wife Chido Manyange last night told H-Metro that she was not bothered by Bev’s claim and, if true, she would gladly look after the child.

“She should give birth and give us our child. I dealt with this Bev issue last year and I am over it. So anything regarding Bev will not affect me anymore,” she said.

Muridzo confirmed to H-Metro he had an affair with Bev but ruled out pregnancy.

“It (affair) is something that happened last year and I managed to resolve the issue with my wife but to say I made her pregnant will not be correct,” he said.

Bev was initially not comfortable to discuss the issue.

“The problem is the story might not come out well, the other way round and I’m not comfortable to talk about it,” she said.

But it did not take long before she made the claim that Andy Muridzo is responsible for her pregnancy.

“…mmm well, you already had the story. Yes I’m pregnant and it’s two months. I also heard of the rumours. Andy Muridzo is the father yes, he is the one responsible. I started feeling something awkward and I decided to do the tests,” said Bev.

Bev, who has been linked with a number of musicians, said they have been engaging in unprotected sex since March last year.

“Since I started dating him (Andy) we never used protection, taitorovana ny** yakadero since March last year. I had DP (Depo Provera) for five years so I wasn’t aware that it expired. I then checked my dates only to realise that it expired recently.”

Bev said it is not a secret that she dated Muridzo saying the Dherira singer once clashed with his wife over the issue.

She said she is the Dherira, who was being referred to in the hit song although Muridzo chose to look for another character for the accompanying video.

“His wife is now attending shows, especially when I am sharing the stage with him. He was forced to change the character for the video Dherira after his wife threatened divorce.

“She will be outside waiting for him. I used to give Andy Muridzo clothes as well as money to buy food for his family. So he needs to be careful in whatever he says. He really needs to be careful and be truthful. He knows the truth,” said Bev.

Meanwhile, former Andy Muridzo producer, Tapiwa Jera – popularly known as Maselo – says he is a bitter man.

Maselo said he was irked by the Dherira hit-maker’s move to abandon him at the time he was finalising his forthcoming album titled Tichambotenderera.

The young producer has been credited for his role in Muridzo’s rise to before he joined the Military Touch Movement. In an interview, Maselo could not hide his anger.

“I feel betrayed by Andy Muridzo because I think we both have worked together to make him what he is today.

“I am not asking anything from him but I feel he betrayed me a lot.

“These artistes should learn to appreciate us as producers and regard whatever we do as art too,” he said.

Maselo had hoped for another fine run with crooner this year.

“With how everything is going right now, I was hoping for yet another fine album with Andy Muridzo but I guess fate has denied that.

“I thought I would achieve more with him this year,” he added.

Maselo, who recently unveiled his own record label, wanted Andy to be the ambassador.

“I recently unveiled a record label which I’ve signed several artistes but to my surprise when I engaged Andy, he just brushed me aside.

Maselo is one of the few local producers who has achieved a lot across genres, he has produced a number of hit songs.

“Yes, Andy is one of the few artists who have put my stable on the limelight because after recording the song Delila a lot of artists have come on board either to inquire or work with me,”

Contacted for comment, Muridzo’s manager Gift Petro said:

“We are not dumping Maselo now or any other day. We have worked with him on our second album and his sound has defied the modern day Muridzo.

“Our move is only meant to open new avenues for our music and we will continue working with Maselo.”

He also dismissed reports that his boss Muridzo was doubting Marcelo’s creativity.

“We want to make this clear, Maselo will remain our co-producer and even Jah Prayzah has welcomed him to work with us form the new camp.”