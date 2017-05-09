Bev Sibanda visits chipinge traditional heal to enhance her raunchy dance antics

bev

Raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda reportedly met a popular Chipinge sangoma along with manager Harpers Mapimhidze during their tour of Manicaland and Mozambique last weekend.

Sekuru Ndoro, who grabbed headlines in H-Metro for his ‘talking’ bird which can help people recover their stolen items, has become a hit with many since we broke the story. And the Sexy Angels boss’s visit, along with her manager, has since set tongues wagging in the eastern border town.

Her manager and most trusted lieutenant Mapimhidze said they only passed through Sekuru Ndoro aka Sekuru Ndunge’s place as they were meeting fans in the town to drum up support for their show at Dzonzayi Nite Club.

“Whenever we visit a town or ghettos outside Harare where Beverly hardly performs, we hold road shows drumming up support and meeting fans.

“Sekuru Ndoro is also one of the fans we met along the way and he is a humble and simple guy.

“Many people were shocked to see us talking to him at his place but he is just a fan like most of the fans who frequent our shows.

“We were not even aware that he hailed from Chipinge until I recalled one of the stories published in your paper (H-Metro) several months ago,” said Mapimhidze.

He also laughed off at claims they had gone to the sangoma’s place for help at a time when most dance groups have fallen on hard times, saying they believed in hard work.

“Beverly is a special brand that I have been managing over the years and we believe in hard work and prayer.

“We have been to so many places both locally and abroad where we have managed to represent the country with majesty.

“In showbiz, you have to embrace everybody if you want to increase your fan base,” he added.

In another interview, Bev concurred with her manager that they received a rapturous reception in Chipinge.

“Wherever we go, we make sure that we meet our new and old fans and we did the same in Chipinge.

“Of course, we have been there before but this time around we met a lot of people along the way before and after the show which was oversubscribed with entertainment starved fans.

“We even proceeded to Mozambique where I bought stuff for my kid who will be back in school tomorrow (today) as the second term begins.

“It was all fun in Chipinge as we met old and new fans.”

Meanwhile, a fan believed to be a soldier was reportedly stabbed to death in the midst of Beverly’s show which saw the show ending prematurely.

The deceased is believed to have been killed in a suspected drink-fuelled attack following a row over a woman with a rival suitor.

“Despite all the love we received, the show ended around midnight when a fan believed to be a soldier was stabbed to death during our show.

“The hall where we performed is one huge complex with various outlets and we could not continue performing as soldiers closed all bars in town down hunting for the suspect.

“Others were beaten by the soldiers who were irked by the death of their fellow workmate who was having fun at the height of our show.

“We urge revellers to desist from violence but engage in dialogue when they have arguments,” said Mapimhidze as he consoled the bereaved family.