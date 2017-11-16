Tsvangirai jets in to assess the impending possibility of life-time invitation into office

Tsvangie

MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai and war veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa flew back into the country yesterday amid reports they were both ready to enter negotiations to form a transitional government with former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tsvangirai and Mutsvangwa have both been in South Africa, though on different missions.

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said Tsvangirai would today chair his party’s standing committee and national executive council meetings and later meet his MDC Alliance partners.

Mwonzora, who was speaking during an AMH TV live streaming dialogue, said the opposition party was ready to join a transitional government.

“We are happy with what the army has done, it has done a good thing,” he said.

Mwonzora’s statements came as the military has indicated its willingness to hand over power to a civilian government as soon as possible.

Mnangagwa is also expected in the country in the next few days after going into self-imposed exile in South Africa following his recent expulsion from government by President Robert Mugabe.