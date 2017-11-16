Romour vineyard suggesting resistance from president for a peaceful step-down

mugabe

President Robert Mugabe is still under house arrest and the Army has been trying to negotiate with him so that he can step-down peacefully.

A speech was prepared for him (Mugabe) by the Army so that he can come live on National Television and announce his resignation.

The Army wanted to do it peacefully but His Excellency RG Mugabe, after being in Power for almost his entire life has refused to budge and it seems he is ready to die than resign.

The Army has to figure something real quick because they are now running out of time. President Mugabe still enjoys the support of many African nations and his friends will never let him suffer alone.

There is fear that other African leaders will sent troops/soldiers to Zimbabwe to help Mugabe and if the Zimbabwean Army doesn’t make their decision quickly, blood will be shed.

Meanwhile, the Army are still hunting for the so called “main criminals”, Jonathan Moyo and Savior Kasukuwere. These 2 guys are the backbone of the G40, the master planners.

G40 is the one led by President Mugabe’s wife, who was ready to succeed President Mugabe.

The Army has been informed that Minister Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo are hiding at Mugabe’s blue roof house in Borrowdale and The Army is now making a move to go and fish them out. The situation is now very very tense.

source zambian Observer

