Gweru man demands his goblins back from pastor after repenting

A Necromancer in Gweru has threatened a local prophet and his congregants with death in accidents if the church prophet does not return his goblins.

The 46-year-old necromancer Musiiwa Denhere has since approached Gweru Central Police seeking assistance to recover his goblins back from a prominent local prophet Luke Chivasa who broadcast on MMCN TV channel.

Denhere alleges that he decided to repent from his evil ways sometime last year by joining MMCN church led by Prophet Chivasa where he surrendered the goblins but since then he has not found peace.

In an exclusive interview the Sangoma said he approached the police last week after failed negotiations with the prophet on several attempts to recover his necromancy tools.

“I have now decided to engage the police so that they can assist me in recovering my goblins. I have also visited the District Administrator’s office seeking help. I hope this time l will recover my necromancy tools,” he said.

A senior police officer stationed at Gweru Central police confirmed the development saying Chivasa had since approached the law enforcement agency seeking advice on how to recover his goblins.

Still narrating his story which has since become the talk of the town Denhere alleges Chivasa is using the goblins at his church to amass wealth and perform miracles, but he now wants them back as they are still tormenting him.

He added that he once threatened to strike down congregants from Chivasa’s ministry if he continues to withhold his necromancy tools but to fruition.

“I beg Prophet Chivasa in the name of Jesus to return my goblins namely Chamufodya, Chavasikana and Chavakomana to me before they cause spiritual war,’’ he said.

Denhere said he had resolved to go back to his old life and would this week be re-accepted and incorporated by the marine spirits he once despised to end months of sleepless nights.

“I do not have any other option except to go back to what I was doing before. I no longer have a social life because my friends are now shunning me, my landlord chased me away from his house and I’m now a destitute.

“I want to sue him for defamation because he uses me in his church videos uploaded on YouTube to advertise his church calling himself Shumba Yevaroyi (foe of the witches) referring to me. This man completely ruined my life,” fumed Denhere.

When contacted for comment, Prophet Chivasa refused to speak to the press but just said, “I know what you want to ask me about, write what you heard regarding that issue as for me l won’t comment.”