Bulawayo man dragged to court for sleeping with step-daughter and her mum

A Bulawayo bus driver who allegedly raped and impregnated his step daughter (13) before trying to assist her terminate the pregnancy appeared in court yesterday.

The 37-year-old man from Cowdray Park suburb who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs Sibongile Marondedze facing rape charges. He was remanded in custody to April 28 for trial.

Prosecuting, Ms Caroline Matanga said between January and March this year, the man took advantage of his wife’s absence and raped his step daughter on three different occasions.

The court heard that sometime in January on an unknown date at around 8AM, the complainant was left home with her younger brothers by their mother who had gone to buy farm produce for resale.

The accused person who was sleeping in his bedroom allegedly called the girl on the pretext that he wanted to send her somewhere.

“When the complainant went to the accused person’s bedroom, the man – who was wearing a pair of jogger shorts – locked the door and pushed the girl to the bed,” said Ms Matanga.

The girl tried to resist but the accused person allegedly overpowered her and went on to rape her. After raping the girl, the accused person allegedly ordered her to leave his room. He also threatened to assault her if she reported the matter to anyone.

In February this year, the complainant’s mother left her daughter in the custody of the accused person to attend a funeral service in the rural areas. The court heard that later in the evening, the man invited the complainant to come and sleep with her siblings on the floor in the bedroom. During the night, the accused person allegedly woke up from his bed and raped his step daughter while the other children were fast asleep.

During the month of March while his wife was at her vending stall, the accused person also allegedly invited the complainant to his bedroom. He allegedly forced the girl to lie on the bed and when she tried to scream, he threatened to assault the complainant before raping her.

On realising that she was pregnant, the complainant allegedly informed her step father who promised to buy her abortion pills.

The complainant’s mother became suspicious after her daughter told her that she had missed her monthly period. On quizzing the complainant, she revealed that she had been raped by her step father. A report was made to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest.

Source-Chronicle