Munangagwa seeks services of prophet to get clarification on presidential post

munangagwa

Vice President Emmerson D Mnangagwa is due to meet with Pastor Shepherd Bushiri, as guest of honour, on the 9th of this month in what has been dubbed as Black Billionaire Workshop.

Bushiri met over the weekend with troubled Zimbabwe State Security minister Kembo Mohadi who was given a cloth and assurance over his political, financial and health challenges.

Mnangagwa is a frequent visitor to prophets and has been known to visit religious shrines in Mashonaland area where he had been reportedly given ‘presidential prophecies’.

The visitations come at a time when many bigwigs in Zanu PF are facing uncertainty following failure by President Mugabe to name a successor

As if to show that he is there for the long haul, Mugabe has suddenly taken a tough stance against his own subordinates believed to be pursuing factional politics with the hope of having their person as Mugabe’s replacement.