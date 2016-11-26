MSU female graduands lose their lipsticks as security men percieve them as security threat

msu

Female graduands and their parents were on Friday subjected to rigorous searches by state security agents at the Midlands State University graduation ceremony, with cosmetics being confiscated and left at the venue entrance.

A range of cosmetic items which include face powders, lipstick, perfumes and finger nail polishes could be seen strewn outside the multipurpose hall where the graduation took place. Hair comps and toilet paper were, also were also barred from the venue.

Both male and female graduands had any pieces of paper, earphones and power cables seized by members of the police who manned the venue entrances.

Before the function started there was also an announcement that all mobile were supposed to be switched off. This is not the first time that items have been barred from graduation venues at state universities. Earlier this month students had pens seized at the National University of Science and Technology.

The move followed a demonstration by students activists at the University of Zimbabwe graduation in September who waved placards at President Robert Mugabe demanding jobs. A student activist Tonderai Dombo was arrested at the event.

Protest fears

Early this month NUST student Advance Musoki was fined $50 for shouting and waving an A4-sized placard inscribed "graduates today, rovha Mangwana (loafer tomorrow)".

Meanwhile, President Mugabe capped 4,708 graduands, made up of 2,349 females and 2,359 males respectively. A total of 3,988 received undergraduate degrees while 713 graduated with masters’ degrees and seven academic members attained PHD degrees.

Acting vice chancellor, Professor Victor Muzvidziwa said it was his university's thrust to commit students in the hands of highly qualified people.

"I am also pleased to inform you that we have remained fully awake to the dire need to entrust our students in the hands of a highly qualified human capital," Muzvidziwa said the MSU 16th graduation ceremony.

"For instance we have 131 PhD holders amongst our academic staff and 25 professors who offer the much-needed academic leadership.

“In addition, 240 of our academic staff members are already registered for PhDs in their respective fields of study."

MSU Founding vice chancellor, Ngwabi Bhebe and council chairman, Canaan Dube’s terms of office expire at the end of this month.