Soul Jah love rushed to hospital as his condition gets worse on stage in UK

soul jah love

Ailing dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love was reportedly admitted in an England hospital after his condition worsened during his tour last month.

Reports coming from UK are that the Ndini Uya Uya hit-maker’s condition deteriorated whilst he was performing on stage in Northampton on New Year’s Eve. The Conquering Family boss is said to be still admitted but recovering.





“There were a number of shows still lined up for him but it is unfortunate that he cannot fulfil them.





“On December 31 last year, he had to be rushed to hospital after he fell seriously sick.





“His performance was full of energy which affected his condition since he was already sick,” said the source.





Meanwhile, Jah Love’s manager Wadis Bimha said he had no finer details of what is happening to his artiste since he was not part of the UK entourage.





“I am not really aware of what is going on in the UK at the moment since I didn’t go with my artiste.





“I have heard of the reports but I am not in a position to authenticate the reports.



