Evan Mawarire locked up upon landing on Harare international airport

This Flag protest leader Evan Mawarire returned to Zimbabwe Wednesday and was promptly arrested upon arrival at Harare International Airport.

The cleric whose social media campaign against President Robert Mugabe rocked the Harare regime, returned home after spending six months exiled in the United States.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said Mawarire was picked up on an outstanding arrest warrant.

"He skipped the country, but as you know, going to America was never going to wash away his crimes. We were waiting for him to return," Charamba said.

She did not give details on any charges against Mawarire, who last year rallied Zimbabweans via social media to hold protests against President Robert Mugabe's government.

Mawarire left Zimbabwe in July last year after having been arrested and publicly threatened by Mugabe.

“The Mawarires, if they don't like to live with us, let them go to those who are sponsoring them, to the countries that are sponsoring them,” the Zanu PF leader said then.