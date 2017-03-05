Madzibaba Noah bans females clad in underwears during prayers on shrine grounds

madzibaba

Madzibaba Noah from Zvishavane who specialises in marital problems only attends to female clients who remove their shoes and underwear before entering his holy ground.

If one sees him praying for a client she obviously will not be wearing any undies. When B-Metro visited his shrine last week, it was rainy, but a number of women braved the weather and patiently waited for his arrival.

For those who constantly go there, they leave their homes without panties but those that are new remove them when they arrive at the place.

“It’s in my pocket,” said a woman who had come from Bulawayo.

“At first I was afraid to come to the shrine after hearing that one should take off her shoes and underwear. Since I had serious problems in my marriage I was left with no choice, but when I got here I discovered that Madzibaba does not even touch you during prayers,” said another.

Some who hear this strange way of doing things for the first time fear that the women who go for prayers not wearing panties are exposed to sexual harassment. However, that’s far from the truth; at least according to the women.

“He just orders you to put your hand in a dish of water then prophesies before solving your problems,” said another woman.

Madzibaba Noah’s assistant Madzimai Esther said if a woman was on her periods, her situation would confuse the spirit in the prophet which would send the wrong signal.

“If a woman on monthly periods comes to the shrine, she disturbs Madzibaba Noah’s praying power,” she said.

The prophet told this reporter that questions were only raised by people with “dirty minds” before inviting her to experience his ways.

“You are also a woman and I do not know you so it’s best if you come to the shrine and get help.

“At the same time you will discover that only people with dirty minds start making noise otherwise this is for a good cause.”