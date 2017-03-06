Chaos as Joyce Mujuru re-brands her political as accusations of party name theft float around

Joyce Mujuru

Barely a week after announcing that she had rebranded her political outfit to National People’s Party (NPP), former vice president, Joice Mujuru, has been accused of “stealing” the name.

Amos Chiseri also accuses Mujuru of wanting to destabilise his party which is currently making efforts to join the Coalition of Democrats (CODE) and start talks with the MDC-T.

Chiseri said he is the president and founder of the National People’s Party which was formed in 1994 but later went into a coalition with the late Edgar Tekere’s Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM) during the 1995 general elections.

Mujuru, who was the interim leader of the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) until she fell out with the Council of Elders recently, Friday rebranded her faction to NPP saying they had realised the limitations the old name had in reflecting and selling the party’s ideology and core values.

But Chiseri is having none of it, giving Mujuru and her team 14 days to find a new name or face a lawsuit.

“The party was never dissolved and we have no plans to fold up in the near future,” said Chiseri in a statement.

He added, “The new move by Mai Mujuru is shocking as she is well aware of our existence. Taking our name without even consulting us was a deliberate malicious move which will not go unchallenged.”

Chiseri further said his NPP was in the process of making overtures to CODE parties with the intention of joining the coalition ahead of the 2018 elections.

He added, “We have also scheduled a meeting with Morgan Tsvangirai of the MDC-T in a bid to join a coalition of opposition parties. Mai Mujuru’s stunt compromises our party in these coalition talks.”

