Ex-boyfriend demands to have second baby with mother of his child

Leemoris Chikubwe from Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb is apparently a man who finds it hard to accept when love flies out the window. He constantly goes to his ex-lover Florence Dube’s house to quarrel with her.

Dube complained about Chikubwe’s unruly behaviour saying it was infuriating everyone at her place. She said all hell broke loose when he arrived at her place demanding that they should spend some quality time together but Dube refused and Chikubwe flew into rage. Dube has since approached the Bulawayo Civil Court seeking a protection order.

“I was in a relationship with Leemoris Chikubwe for four years. We have a minor child together but I never stayed with him. He is in the habit of coming to my place to disturb my peace.

“Whenever he comes he turns violent and starts shouting at everyone. At times he ends up assaulting me. The other day when he lost his temper I sought refuge at a neighbour’s house.

“Whenever he harasses me he would be accusing me of having refused to have a second child with him yet we are no longer in love,” said Dube.

She wanted Chikubwe barred from going to her place. In response, Chikubwe didn’t dispute the accusations.

“It’s true that I once assaulted her but it was after we had a misunderstanding. At the height of the altercation we both lost our tempers and ended up fighting,” said Chikubwe.

After he heard the two parties’ submissions, presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova ordered Chikubwe not to physically assault the applicant or threaten her in any way and not to go to her place.