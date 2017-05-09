Lameck's daughter speaks out after her father's funeral stunt

lameck daughter

The Mabvuku woman who was allegedly impregnated and could not be taken in as a daughter-in-law by her boyfriend’s family has opened up on her ordeal at the hands of mother-in-law.

Angelica Makwiramiti, who is Lameck’s daughter, claimed Mai Tumba was wicked to an extent of pouring urine on her so as to chase her away when she had eloped to her son.

“When I arrived at Mai Tumba’s place she never welcomed me even though her son admitted that he was responsible for my pregnancy.

“I was forced to live in the park because she was hostile to me which led her to pour urine on me,” said Angelica.

She added that she was forced to drop out of school due to her pregnancy.

“I was 17 when l fell pregnant and was doing Form Four that time so l was forced to drop out of school.

“My wish is that I go back to school and pursue hotel and catering,” she said.

Angelica also encouraged parents to learn to forgive their children and accept the fact that children make mistakes and also warned young girls to stay away from sexual activities so that they avoid ending up in a situation like hers.

The story was brought to light after a video of Lameck circulated on social media speaking ill of Mai Tumbai at the graveyard. Lameck could be heard speaking at the graveyard of how Mai Tumbai had abused his daughter when she had eloped to her family.

Lameck said he took care of his child and grandchildren without any help from the father’s side. He even bragged about buying the tan boot which the grandchild was wearing at the funeral.

“Mai ava vane moyo wakaoma, when my daughter got impregnated by her son she poured urine on her.

“I was hurt by this incident and up to this day I have not forgiven her and she died too soon because I was not done with her yet,” said Lameck.

In the video Lameck said he wished heaven had a television so that he could see how mai Tumba is living and would follow her there so that he could torment her.

“Ndakarwadziwa mwana wangu kudirwa weti, mukadzi mukuru kurara achiita weti usiku hwese kumuka oti kupe kumwana wangu!” he exclaimed.