Olinda finally stuns 'Stunner' with a new man in her life

olinda

Olinda Chapel formerly known as Olinda Chideme has moved on with her life and ex-husband Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is stunned!

Revealing her “upgrade” via Facebook Live, Olinda said she was now with a man who respects her more than her ex-bae ever did.

“Don’t F*** my relationship . . . leave me the hell alone, understand this and I am making this clear to the world. I am not with you, I am with somebody else that respects me, that treats me like a queen, that wants to be with me,” she said responding to Stunner who had been ghosting her with calls and allegedly interfering with anyone going after Olinda.

On the bright side, Olinda is enjoying the spotlight she got from her marriage to the rapper.

“Clearly my name has become bigger than yours. Don’t you go around telling people that you made Olinda. Dude (Stunner) your name destroyed me, I am picking myself up,” she added.

Stunner and Olinda’s relationship woes burst on the scene last year when the United Kingdom-based woman discovered that Stunner was cheating on her. Her Facebook rants drew attention making their issue a somewhat mini reality show. There’s no other local drama that has attracted so much attention from Zimbabweans.