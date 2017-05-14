Bulawayo nurse in court for stealing ex-boyfriend's underwear

underwear

A nurse from a Bulawayo hospital who last week was reported by B-Metro after having been in a messy fight with her married ex-boyfriend is up for stealing from the same man.

Ntombizakhe Tshuma Randal appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi for allegedly stealing underwear, a passport, house and office keys and medical aid cards belonging to Mufariseni Mleya. She pleaded not guilty.

“I never stole his items as alleged. These allegations are false and designed to tarnish my image because of a bad relationship I had with him,” she said.

But Mleya’s dramatic display stole the show in court.

“When we were together I discovered that she took my underwear to an inyanga. I don’t know why she did it but I’m afraid she might come to my house to do a similar thing so I want my keys back,” he said.

“When I discovered that my documents were missing I asked her but she denied,” he added.

Muleya said of all his belongings he only managed to recover his passport which Randal sent to him through an unknown man.

The case was postponed to 19 May and Randal was remanded out of custody.