Chitungwiza man found with 76 women panties,women cry foul

A Chitungwiza woman has sensationally claimed that her father-in-law was found with 76 women’s panties in a case of mubobobo.

This came out when Constant Muchena, 42, was accusing her father-in-law Mubare Chiringa, 74, a headman in Honde Valley of having sexual intercourse with her using mubobobo juju.

Chiringa has been staying with Muchena in Unit H for the past three months. Chiringa has said he was clean describing his daughter-in-law as insane.

“He is a wanted man at his rural homestead in Honde Valley (where he is a headman) with a case of him being found in possession of 76 women’s underwear.

“I started having a feeling like I am having sex when he is there in the early 1990s when I had my first born child. But all along I thought that the feeling was of kufunga murume wangu sezvo achimbobuda nebasa.

“I did not know that my father-in-law was using mububobo on me until I visited several apostolic healers who confirmed that,” she said.

She said she got instructions to tuck in a cloth with salt in her privates so as to break all mubobobo endeavours by Chiringa.

“I was instructed at church that I should put salt on a white cloth and then insert it into my private parts to scare his juju on me away.

“Whenever I wear the cloth with salt he will be angry with me to the extent yekuti vanondituka nguva dzese,” she claimed.

Muchena said her father-in-law regularly insults her using vulgar language saying he doubted the paternity of her children.

“My husband does not even see anything since he is always away with work yet I endure everything staying with him.

“He even said that even if his son (her husband) dies, he would make me his wife.

“Now I am faced with the problem that my husband does not come home for even three months and it seems he was blinded by his father’s juju.

“Again, on his daughter’s funeral, he ordered everyone who was inside the house where the corpse was to go outside saying pane chivanhu chavaida kuita ndokukiya door varimukati before her burial,” she said.

When H-Metro met Chiringa at a local bar, he said their fallout was because he had overstayed his welcome.

“It is not her first time to do this to me but everything resurfaced recently after my visit to my son’s house.

“Muroora has been saying that I should go back home yet my son is saying that I should wait for him to return.

“All I can say is that my muroora has been trying to get rid of me paakatora tsvina (faeces) yemwana wake ndokuzora pabhachi rangu.

“We used to visit these apostolic sects together but it all changed when she started saying that I was having sexual intercourse with her using juju.

“Pese pataifamba ndaibatwa ndakachena ndisina mushonga waindaibatwa nawo; mubobobo handitozive ini kuti chii ichocho.

“I have three more daughters-in-law back in Honde Valley but I have never had them complain about this issue.

“Ini ndavakutofunga kuti muroora wangu uyu avekurasika njere sezvo munin’ina wake akamborasika njere zvakare.

“I am a respected headman in my village that I would not do such a thing to the mother of my grandchildren,” he said.