Court orders Bulawayo man to stop visiting girlfriend at the market

A Makokoba suburb woman has had enough of her boyfriend and wants him barred from visiting her house or place of business.

Thulisile Makhalima from Makokoba suburb said her lover Nathan Finley is in the habit of assaulting her.

She now lives in fear sleeping with one eye open because Finley promised to burn down her house while she’s in dreamland. Makhalima has since sought a protection order against him.

“I am the applicant in this matter. The respondent Nathan Finley is my boyfriend. He has beaten me up on several occasions, the latest being on 19 April this year when he assaulted and stabbed me with a scissors untill I collapsed. I was taken to Mpilo Hospital for medication where I later regained my consiouneness. Finley has also been threatening to burn down our family house,” said Makhalima. He also steals her money.

“As a vendor I no longer feel safe as he is in the habit of following me to my vending place where he forcibly takes my money. As my request to the court I do not want him to come to the market place and where I reside,” charged Makhalima. Finley didn’t dispute his lover’s accusations.

“I admit that I assaulted her but not with dangerous weapons. I’m always at the marketplace because each time when I finish work that is where I go,” said Finely.

His submissions however, led presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova to order him not to physically assault his lover and stay away from her place in Makokoba suburb.