Attention seeking prohet Talent Madugwe claims to have arrested the satan

Controversial prophet Talent Madungwe says he is not a mental patient contrary to what people are saying on social media.

Madungwe made claims that he had arrested the devil and social media reacted angrily with several people calling for his mental examination. Some went further claiming the prophet was seeking attention by his stunts.

“God hardened my heart when I was young so I’m not bothered by what people say. During Pentecost some people alleged that the likes of Peter were drunk as written in Acts 2. These are spiritual matters and people will not understand,” said the prophet.

Madungwe said whenever he goes around, some appreciate his work while some doubt him.

“It is natural that people say what they want. Some appreciate what I do while some criticise but that will not move me,” he said.

Prophet Madungwe says he is different from other men of God who went to bible colleges.

“Some of the people who criticise are different from me because they get teachings from their pastors. I’m different from those pastors who went to bible colleges. I was trained by God Himself, the one who wrote the bible, so my knowledge is way above them all,” he said.

Madungwe stood by his words that the Devil was arrested.

“One thousand angelic soldiers went to hell and arrested Satan. We took him to the army base before we took him to the Heavenly court on June 19 where he appeared before the Heavenly judges.

“We agreed that we will reduce his powers and reduce his fallen angels,” he said.

Prophet Madungwe said after the court session, the devil was released and rearrested on July 1 while Jesus Christ started preaching in hell.

“Christ is preaching in hell from July 1 to July 30, so we rearrested the devil to allow Christ to finish the job and to avoid conflicts. So he will be released on July 30,” he said.

Prophet Madungwe further claimed that he was sixth on the hierarchy of importance judged by performances for the month of June.

“God is number one, followed by the Son, Holy Spirit, Saint Paul, my spiritual father prophet Daniel and I came sixth,” he said.

Prophet Madungwe is known for making outrageous claims among them claiming to have seen God on numerous times and claiming to be God’s advisor among other claims.