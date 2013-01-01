Jonathan Moyo fumes over Chiwenga's fake PhD from University of Kwazulu Natal

fake degree

Education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has told the State-owned Herald newspaper to go hang after the publication sought a comment on claims that defence forces chief General Constantino Chiwenga fraudulently acquired his PhD.

News Zimbabwe understands that the Herald also sought help from Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere on the same issue but the Local government minister told them off.

Prof Moyo, recently questionied the defence chief’s PhD from University of KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, challenging General Chiwenga to come clean on the real authors of ‘his’ dissertation.

The fall-out is rooted in the Command Agriculture scheme associated with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Lacoste Zanu PF faction which Moyo has criticised as a successionist programme.

This enraged Chiwenga, who was recently quoted in the Herald defending the scheme and went personal, describing Moyo as a coward who quit the liberation war and a homosexual who had vowed, in his writings, to destroy the ruling Zanu PF party from within.

The army boss also claimed that the higher education minister was ‘Baba Jukwa’, a Facebook character who “leaked” a lot about Zanu PF during the 2013 elections campaign.

Airforce of Zimbabwe chief Perence Shiri was also roped in at the weekend to attack the higher education minister.

Refusing the Herald’s interview request Tuesday, Moyo said if the paper afforded Chiwenga media space to maliciously defame him without evidence, it follows that they should also not demand him to back-up the PhD fraud allegation

“These people have no shame at all,” Moyo said this Tuesday.

“They gave Chiwenga acres and acres of space to, without any shred of evidence to support his false and defamatory allegations calling me an enemy of the state, a homosexual, a war deserter, Baba Jukwa and blatantly lying that in my books I wrote that I would destroy Zanu PF from within and worse lying through his teeth that I got him (Chiwenga) sentenced to death at Mgagao in March 1975 when I was nowhere Mgagao throughout 1975 let alone in March 1975.”

He added, “Now they want me to back allegations that Chiwenga had his UKZN dissertation written for him. Did they ask Chiwenga to back up his nonsensical allegation that in my books I wrote about destroying Zanu PF from within?

“Have they asked him to give supporting evidence about any of the unlawful threats & defamatory allegations made against me by Chiwenga in the Herald?”

The row is linked to the succession rivalries in Zanu PF with the Generals reportedly backing Mnangagwa to take over from the 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

Moyo is said to be part of the G40 faction which is reportedly determined to stop a Mnangagwa presidency. agencies