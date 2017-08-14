Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa dies

late Mahofa

Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa has died. She was 75 years old.

The Zanu PF politburo member and Senator for Gutu passed on in the early hours of Monday. She is said to have collapsed at her home and was taken to Mukurira Hospital where she later passed on.

The Minister of State for Liaising on Psychomotor Activities in Education and Vocational Training Josaya Hungwe confirmed the development.

“It is true that Minister Mahofa has passed on; I was informed early this morning. I am currently making arrangements to go and officiate at the (local) Heroes Day commemorations where she was supposed to lead the proceedings.

“It is indeed a huge loss to the province and the nation large,” Hungwe said.

Last year Mahofa suffered a major health scare after she was allegedly poisoned at a Zanu PF conference in Victoria Falls in December 2015. She had to seek treatment at a South African hospital.

She was appointed Masvingo minister in February 2015, replacing Kudakwashe Bhasikiti became the first female senior government official in the province.

However, due to health problems she was regularly away from official duties and she had to relocate her office to the ground floor as she was struggling using the stairs.

Mahofa was reportedly part of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa`s Lacoste faction in the ongoing Zanu PF factional fights.