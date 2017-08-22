Mayhem in court as Masvingo man catches wife exchanging marriage vows with another man

There was drama at Masvingo Magistrates Court on Friday when a married woman was found by her husband dressed in a wedding gown just about to exchange wedding vows with a man who is also married.

Acting on a tip-off that his wife, Crescencia Mudzviti was at the courts to wed .Mashomore Muzenda rushed and found the couple waiting in the corridor for their turn to get inside and take their wedding vows.

There was commotion, attracting people at the courts as Muzenda went into a fit of rage as he confronted the rival suitor, John Chirongoma of Zimuto Street in Mucheke in Masvingo and threatened violence as he shouted at the top of his voice.





Police officers based at the courts rereacted swiftly and apprehended Muzenda who they whisked away into a separate room for statements.

The wedding was stopped as Police opened a case against Muzenda.

Muzenda alleged that Mudzviti was his wife whom he has two children with and claimed that he had left her at home in the morning and was only tipped that she was at the courts to wed another man. A docket was opened by the Police and Muzenda was charged with disorderly contempt.

It also emerged at the courts that John Chirongoma is married and is staying with his wife in Mucheke. The Police was told that Chirongoma had actually left his wife at home when he came to court to wed Mudzviti.

Chirongoma and his wife have three children. Both Mudzviti and Chirongoma pleaded with The Mirror to stop publication of the story when asked for a comment.





Mudzviti however, told the Police that she had since divorced with Muzenda and there was therefore no reason for him to come and stop the wedding.