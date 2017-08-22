Crafty Mbare man hatches a plan to recieve Lobola money for his wife

money

A Mbare man has given his wife into marriage to a 56-year-old man for financial gain.

Brain Nkatazo Mathe, 30, hatched a plan along with his wife Stephanie Pullen, 22, to steal from men by opening a Facebook account where the latter would lure potential husbands.

Nyakanyaka Msipani of Kuwadzana Extension fell into the trap and met Pullen who introduced Nkatazo as her brother capable of receiving her lobola.

Msipani is yet to stay with the woman he paid lobola for and any attempt to have quality time with Pullen would hit a snag since the latter would be in the company of Nkatazo who was introduced as brother.

“Ndakatambwa yakapenga zvino hazvipere anondipa mukadzi nekuti mari yangu akadya," said Msipani.

“1 phoned Pullen after admiring her on Facebook and we met and agreed to marry each other giving me a condition that I was supposed to meet her brother for lobola issues.

“I never had time to caress or kiss Pullen as she kept on visiting me in the presence of Nkatazo demanding money that at one time I gave him my bank card and pin to withdraw money to use at a funeral.

“He disappeared with the money and bank card for some time and I phoned Nkatazo’s sister and she is the one who disclosed to me that the two were husband and wife.

“I lost more than US$5000 in total apart from the US$4000 he demanded as lobola and I paid through bank transfers.

“Police yavasunga zvavo asi mukadzi ndirikumuda uye Ndanga ndava kutovatora sevana vangu, I feel sorry for them.

“If I am the first victim it is better to spare them from jail because I will lose the wife and money at the same time,” said Msipani who wants Pullen as per the lobola agreement.

Nkatazo, who is gainfully employed, told H-Metro that economic conditions forced him to hatch the plan for financial gain.

“Kutsvaga wangu zvinhu zvakaoma kunyangwe ndichishanda zvangu. Siyana nazvo wangu." said Nkatazo.

Pullen refused to entertain H-Metro saying the three are in agreement.

“We are all agreeing and I do not see the need for you here, ibvai pano,” said Pullen.

Pullen and Nkatazo are expected to appear in court today.

H-Metro could not immediately get comment from police but is reliably informed that the couple were detained at Harare Central police station and are expected to appear in court today.