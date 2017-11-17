Elderly lover collapses as she witnesses younger boyfriend kissing a younger girl friend

thebe

Olivia Thebe (55) collapsed when she saw her relatively young bae Japhet Ncube (37) kissing a younger lover at Bulawayo’s Renkini bus terminus.

Feeling betrayed, Thebe reportedly confronted him as the younger lover Nobuhle Ndlovu bragged she was the chosen one.

“I’m in love with Japhet and he even promised to marry me. Why can’t you fall in love with men your age?,” Nobuhle is alleged to have said to Thebe.

Upon hearing the hard-hitting words, Thebe reportedly collapsed but witnesses came to her rescue pouring cold water on her.

Thebe told B-Metro that Ncube didn’t have an issue with her age when they met.

“He admired my buttocks and would pass comments from time to time. We fell in love after that,” she said.

Betrayal most foul.

“It was betrayal considering that he slept with me without protection vowing to take care of me,” she said.

Ncube claims he slept with her for bananas.

“She used to give me bananas telling me on several occasions that she loved me. Now I can’t move around because people believe I’m in love with her as she claims,” he said.